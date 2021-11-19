Poland and Hungary are on the verge of being sanctioned by the EU.

On Friday, the European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary to begin a process that might result in countries losing funds due to threats to the EU legal order.

The move occurred as the European Commissioner for Justice paid a visit to Warsaw, expressing concern about the judiciary’s independence and urged the government to follow EU court rulings.

“The Commission’s services have addressed administrative letters to Hungary and Poland,” a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they “now have two months to deliver the needed information.”

Brussels has asked that Warsaw clarify the steps it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and dispute the primacy of EU law, according to a European source.

The commission will raise concerns about public contracts, conflicts of interest, and corruption in the spending of EU funds in Hungary, according to the source.

Under the EU’s new “conditionality mechanism,” Poland and Hungary are the first countries to be targeted.

The new mechanism went into effect in January and is distinct from the EU’s infringement processes for members who are found to be in violation of EU rules.

If national governments do not put their practices in line with EU rules, they will eventually be cut off from EU financing.

Both Warsaw and Budapest have challenged the mechanism’s legitimacy and have filed a complaint with the European Court of Justice, which might rule in the coming months.

The European Commission, which regulates the mechanism’s use, has stated that it will not take official action until the court rules on its legality.

Officials, on the other hand, have begun gathering the evidence needed to proceed, as evidenced by Friday’s requests for information.

“We don’t start the official procedure concretely today,” Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in Warsaw, referring to the letters as a “clarification mechanism.”

Despite EU reservations, Reynders encouraged Poland to eliminate a “disciplinary chamber” for judges, which is a key component of judicial reforms pushed through by the populist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Reynders added that Poland must also reform the judicial disciplinary system and re-install judges who were dismissed as a result of the reforms, which the government claims are necessary to combat corruption.

“The primary issue we have in Poland is the judiciary’s independence,” Reynders told reporters.

Poland has defied an EU court order to abolish the disciplinary body, and its Constitutional Court delivered a ruling last month contesting EU law’s authority.

Reynders also spoke about two images he received from Polish Justice depicting the damage in Warsaw following WWII.