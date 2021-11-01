PM Zaev of North Macedonia resigns after a poor poll result.

Following his party’s poor performance in local elections over the weekend, North Macedonia’s embattled Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation on Sunday.

The surprise declaration comes after months of declining public support for the prime minister, who has failed to keep the country’s economy on track despite the pandemic’s headwinds and negotiations on possible EU membership have all but halted.

“I accept full responsibility for the election results. I’m stepping down as Prime Minister, “During a press conference, Zaev stated.

“I brought freedom and democracy, and democracy entails accountability,” he explained.

The prime minister provided few details or a timetable for his resignation, which must be accepted by parliament. Following his resignation, Zaev stated that he does not want a fresh round of elections.

Following the news, the largest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, which won huge in the weekend elections, notably in the capital Skopje, appeared to call for a fresh round of parliamentary elections.

“The government has lost its legitimacy, and this is the new reality that will gradually manifest in parliament. However, it is preferable if this occurs via early parliamentary elections “Hristijan Mickoski, a member of the opposition, said as much.

After ten years of right-wing governance led by strongman Nikola Gruevski, whose government was rocked by a massive wiretapping scandal exposed by Zaev himself, Zaev was elected Prime Minister in 2017.

In 2018, Zaev reached a difficult agreement with Athens to add the geographical qualifier “North” to the country’s official name to separate it from the Greek province of Macedonia.

The name change was required in order to open the door to possible EU membership.

However, Bulgaria has threatened to stymie the start of discussions over a separate dispute, with Sofia questioning the origins of the Macedonian language, labeling it a Bulgarian dialect.

Both countries claim a number of historical events and people, mostly during the Ottoman period.

After the country formally became a candidate for membership in the EU, Zaev promised to make progress on the discussions, but he hasn’t done so in recent months.

In 2020, Zaev’s Social Democrats secured a slim victory over right-wing competitors in North Macedonia’s parliamentary elections, restoring Zaev’s party to power.

His ruling coalition, which includes the largest party representing the ethnic Albanian minority, maintains a razor-thin majority in parliament.

