PM said a solution to the post-Brexit trade dispute with Northern Ireland is still possible.

The prime minister of the United Kingdom said Monday that reaching an agreement with the European Union on Northern Ireland’s Brexit issues “still seems conceivable,” but that he was prepared to invoke a suspension provision in the pact if necessary.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, which deals with the British province, was created to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, which was a crucial component of the 1998 peace agreement that ended three decades of conflict under British administration.

It imposes checks on products arriving in the province from the United Kingdom’s mainland, including England, Wales, and Scotland, in order to combat smuggling.