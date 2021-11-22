PM: Dutch Covid Unrest Is “Pure Violence” By “Idiots”

On Monday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described three nights of turmoil over anti-Covid measures as “pure violence” perpetrated by “idiots,” promising to arrest those guilty.

The Netherlands was taking stock following a weekend marked by dozens of violent rallies against the government’s anti-coronavirus efforts across the country.

Since the violence began on Friday, when a protest in Rotterdam evolved into a running battle between police and rioters, at least 130 people have been arrested, four people have been injured, and six police officers have been injured.

On Monday, Rutte told Dutch media that the upheaval in Rotterdam and other towns throughout the country is “pure violence disguised as protest.”

“I understand there is a lot of tension in society since we’ve been dealing with the corona plague for so long,” Rutte added.

He stated that he would always protect the freedom to protest, but that “I would never accept idiots using sheer violence.”

On November 13, the Netherlands went back into partial lockdown and is exploring “2G measures,” which would allow pubs and cafes to prohibit those who have not been vaccinated.

Hundreds of rioters clashed with police in the Rotterdam city center on Friday evening, with police shooting at the rioters, injuring at least four people. Rioters also injured a number of police officers.

Demonstrators ignited fires in The Hague and elsewhere on Saturday, and on Sunday, they tossed fireworks and vandalized property in Groningen and Leeuwarden in the north, Enschede in the east, and Tilburg in the south.

On Saturday, two football matches were called off after supporters tossed pyrotechnics and invaded the fields.

According to Dutch media, a football match in the city of Leeuwarden was briefly disrupted Sunday after supporters, who are excluded from games due to the Covid-19 limitations, hurled fireworks.

Earlier this year, the Netherlands witnessed its worst rioting in 40 years as a result of a coronavirus curfew, and some have blamed the latest turmoil on disgruntled teenagers.

“They believe that is how they will be heard,” Mustafa Toprak, 31, told AFP. “It’s a poor way to go about it, but hey, it’s the kids who are having a good time.” “They are young people who have had limited liberties for over two years because of Covid-19, so sure, I understand — but I can’t approve,” Claudia van der Wijngaard, 60, remarked.

Meanwhile, prosecutors increased the number of persons shot by police to four on Friday amid what Rotterdam's mayor described as a "unprecedented" incident.