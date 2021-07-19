‘Please come and save my life:’ Before he was assassinated, Haiti’s Mose made a frantic call to an officer.

According to a source, Haitian President Jovenel Mose made a frantic phone call to a trained police in the closing minutes of his life, pleading with the officer to “rescue” him.

Mose made a final call to a qualified officer with the Haiti National Police after failing to get help from his security troops, according to the Miami Herald.

“I urgently require your assistance! In the phone call, Mose is claimed to have pleaded, “My life is in peril; come quickly; come save my life.” According to the officer, who talked with the outlet on the condition of anonymity, there was a brief pause before the connection terminated, followed by the sound of an assault weapon.

After that, the officer requested that other officers go to Mose’s neighborhood in Pelerin 5.

At least three other persons who were present at the time of the assassination said the criminals raided the house and shot Mose after recognizing him through a caller, according to the article.

“They came inside, went right to the room, and kept talking to someone on the phone to identify the president,” the officer added, confirming the allegation of another person involved with the investigation. He went on to say, “They flipped the house inside out.”

The assassin “turned to face the president and shot him without any speech,” according to the Miami Herald, after describing the president’s profile to the other person on the line.

Mose’s followers continue to demand justice more than a week after his assassination, which rocked Haiti’s capital to its core.

During a ceremony in Trou-du-Nord, Mose was remembered as a poor sugar cane farmer’s son, according to The New York Times. The voice from a loudspeaker stated, “President, you’re gone — they killed the body, but they can’t destroy your dream!”

Supporters of Mose were seen in tears in photos during the memorial event. Following the mass, a public protest was organized. “They killed Jojo,” demonstrators said during the event. We’ll assassinate them as well.”

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who is alleged to have formed a security squad to defend him when he becomes Haiti’s president, is one of the 18 people arrested so far in connection with the assassination.

Sanon, a Florida-based physician, “came with the purpose of taking over as President of the Republic,” according to Haitian National Police Director General Leon Charles.

Sanon claimed innocence, according to CNN, citing a source familiar with the assassination probe who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the source. Brief News from Washington Newsday.