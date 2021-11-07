Plant gets knocked out by Alvarez, making history in the Super Middleweight division.

On Saturday, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez made history by knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become the first undisputed world super middleweight champion in less than a year, unifying all four main belts.

In a winner-takes-all clash at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, the 31-year-old added the IBF belt to his WBC, WBA, and WBO straps to join an exclusive club.

In the 11th, Mexico’s Alvarez knocked Plant out twice, the first with a stinging left hook and the second with a thunderous right uppercut.

As Alvarez raced Plant around the ring, the American was still shaky and in a fog.

Plant was dropped for good at 1:05 of the round after Alvarez pummeled him with rights and lefts.

In December 2020, the Mexican won the WBA and WBC belts by defeating Callum Smith.

He successfully defended them by defeating Avni Yildirim in February and then clobbered Billy Joe Saunders six months later to win the WBO title.

Alvarez entered the fight as the heavy favorite to become Mexico’s first four-belt champion.

He is only the sixth fighter since the WBO began sanctioning world title fights in 1988 to hold all four belts from the different regulatory bodies at the same time.

Only five other boxers have ever held all four belts: Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (super-lightweight), and Josh Taylor (super-lightweight).

“Getting to this point hasn’t been simple,” Alvarez remarked. “I’ve come a long way with my squad.”

“This is for everyone, particularly Mexico.” We completed the task tonight. We’re only six years old. Being one of the world’s six undisputed warriors keeps me pleased and motivated.” Plant was defeated for the first time in his career, as Alvarez improved to 57-1-2 with 39 knockouts. Plant has a record of 21-1 with 12 knockouts.

Plant was booed at the introductions, despite the fact that he was fighting in his home country, and the bulk of the Las Vegas crowd was cheering for Alvarez throughout the fight.

Up until the 11th round, Alvarez had won almost every round, but Plant proved to be a difficult opponent. Alvarez needed a sensational knockout to put the finishing touches on a poor performance.

The opening round was used by both boxers to get a feel for each other. In the second round, they stuck to their game plans, with Alvarez delivering left hooks to the body.