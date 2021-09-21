PLA Expanding Operations? A Chinese warship has been spotted near Alaska.

China sent an advanced warship to waters near the Aleutian Islands in Alaska last month, reportedly in retaliation to the U.S. naval presence in the South China Sea. This could also be a display of the new force of the Chinese navy, experts said.

Four Chinese warships, including one of its most advanced destroyers and a missile cruiser, were spotted sailing in the waters off Alaska on August 29 and August 30, said a statement by U.S. Coast Guard.

A general intelligence vessel and an auxiliary vessel were also part of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy task force. The ships followed international laws and norms while in the US exclusive economic zone and never entered US territorial waters, according to the statement.

U.S. Coast Guard cutters Bertholf and Kimball shadowed and monitored the four Chinese warships. The crew of the Bertholf also made radio contact with the Chinese ships, and “all interactions were consistent with international standards.”

The sighting comes days after Chinese state-backed Global Times warned in an opinion piece that the “U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future.” This occurred after the USS Benfold, a US Navy warship, sailed close to Meiji Reef, citing navigational rights and freedoms. China had lashed out at the U.S. then calling it the biggest threat to peace in the region.

Global Times later added that this “could also be seen as a countermeasure against U.S. military provocations on China’s doorsteps in the name of freedom of navigation.”

The report also identified the vessels as Type 055 destroyer Nanchang, Type 052D destroyer Guiyang, Type 903A supply ship with hull number 903, and a surveillance ship with hull number 799.

Though China did not formally confirm the report, a retired PLA colonel and a military commentator based in Beijing said the exercise could be meant to show China’s rapidly expanding reach.

“It’s been six years since [the Chinese warships]last sailed to waters off Alaska, which could be a display of the new force of the Chinese navy. Big warships need to test their abilities to maintain combat readiness during ocean missions,” Yue Gang told South China Morning Post.

He added that a powerful navy with more advanced warships was also necessary to support China’s increasing economic presence around the world.

Former PLA instructor Song Zhongping said the latest mission was part of the PLA's ambitions to build a blue-water.