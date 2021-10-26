PLA Aircraft Fly To Taiwan’s Southwestern Zone For Strategic Reasons

Taiwan has reported a record number of PLA aircraft incursions into its Air Defense Identification Zone as China’s invasion threat looms (ADIZ). China has flown nearly 450 flights across the Taiwan Strait since January, according to estimates.

The majority of these trips, however, were to the island’s southwest zone, which is democratically governed. This is meticulously planned, according to the South China Morning Post, with “air control commitments and the geology of Taiwan’s central mountain range” playing a role. “It’s because there’s a gap in the southwest, in Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range, that’s less than 3,000 meters above sea level [the lowest point in the range], that allows the PLA’s aircraft radar system to glimpse Taiwan’s airbases in eastern Hualien and Taitung,” Li-shih, a former instructor at Taiwan’s Navy Academy in Kaohsiung, told the South China Morning Post.

Due to the 310 miles of mountain covering, with an average height of more than 3,000 meters, Taiwan possesses two subterranean hangers in Hualien and Taitung where up to 400 fighter jets could avoid a PLA first strike.

According to the report, planes that broke the buffer zone included KJ-500 fighters with early warning and control systems, J-16 fighters, H-6K bombers, Su-30 fighters, and others, according to flying records released by the Taiwanese defense ministry. This suggested that the exercises were also intended to gather information on the island’s terrain and surroundings.

There’s another reason PLA planes are focusing on Taiwan’s southwest. The PLA is avoiding interruption to civilian aircraft in the busy airspace over the Taiwan Strait and the East China Sea by following the path.

“In the past, when PLA fighter jets took off from airbases in Fujian, all civil airliners in the province were grounded for up to four hours to give way, causing significant disruption and economic loss to both domestic and international flights,” according to Zhou Chenming, a researcher at Beijing’s Yuan Yang military science and technology institute.

Because to the frequent disruptions, China’s civil aviation industry complained, and it was agreed that PLA warplanes would no longer fly north of the Taiwan Strait in order to prevent disrupting civilian flights.

Military planes are currently stranded in the south, heading west to avoid flying over Hong Kong, which has the world’s busiest airspace.

"Airspace in southwest Taiwan is vast when compared to the Taiwan Strait and the East China Sea.