Pinera, the President of Chile, has been deposed by social unrest.

Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera modernized the political right to separate it from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, but a social crisis that erupted in 2019 may see him depart office with his popularity in ruins.

The 71-year-old billionaire leader has served two non-consecutive terms and is not eligible for reelection in Sunday’s poll.

His second tenure, which expires in March, has been marred by a slew of issues, not the least of which is the coronavirus pandemic.

But he’s also had to cope with a social revolt, graft allegations, and an impeachment attempt that was crushed by the Senate on Tuesday.

“The morning following the social breakout was the political and influence end of the Pinera government,” elections expert Axel Callis told AFP.

Pinera’s early attempts to quell anti-social injustice protests were inept at best.

Pinera’s militaristic tone and early decision to deploy the military proved disastrous. Pinera is a wealthy businessman who is considered as the personification of the country’s economic, political, and institutional inequities.

He had recently referred to Chile as a “oasis” in Latin America because of its strong economic and political stability.

Two weeks later, two million Chileans marched to the streets to demand that the country’s neoliberal economic model be changed.

The enormous demonstrations persuaded parliament to agree to organize a referendum on rewriting the country’s dictatorship-era constitution, which was overwhelmingly approved by the people (78 percent) a year later.

Pinera, who failed to propose or support the move, appeared to be out of touch with the people he was in charge of once again.

“What happened was a shift in the power axis,” Callis explained.

“In some manner, a parliamentary system was created, but without the appropriate institutionality — Chile is a presidential system — and everything relevant in terms of politics began to happen in parliament.”

Pinera “ceased to be a valued, strategic, or significant actor” after being relegated to the back benches.

The pandemic could not have arrived at a more inconvenient time.

While Chile can be proud of its speedy vaccination roll-out (90 percent of those eligible among the 19 million population have been properly inoculated), Pinera was unable to rebuild the people’s faith due to the government’s inaction in giving aid.

His involvement in the Pandora Papers, where he was accused of having a conflict of interest over the sale of a mine by members of his family to a close friend and finalized in a tax haven, was much worse.

While the Senate rejected moves by the opposition to impeach Pinera, he is still under investigation for graft.

There are five of them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.