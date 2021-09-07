Pilots who were suspended for refusing the COVID vaccine claim they were treated unfairly.

The suspension of pilots by Russia’s primary aviation carrier for refusing a COVID-19 vaccination has sparked charges of discrimination by a union.

Aeroflot’s spokesman, Mikhail Demin, told RBC that at least six unvaccinated pilots had been placed on unpaid leave because they had not got the vaccines.

The Sheremetyevo Cockpit Personnel Association (SCPA), the pilots’ union, has contended that the Aeroflot pilots were unfairly targeted, and that other employees, including as flight attendants and technical support workers, were not subjected to the same procedures.

The union complained in a letter to Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov that the action had “robbed their families of their livelihood” and that other unvaccinated employees in other divisions “continue to work, which is discrimination.”

It stated that the airline’s workers had an 84 percent vaccination rate and that those who had not been vaccinated should not be punished.

The letter stated that “these actions toward employees cause enormous social tensions and force them to resign,” and that no other Russian airline had applied the regulation.

Aeroflot has been asked for comment by this publication.

Unvaccinated workers could be sent on unpaid leave, according to Russia’s labor minister, Anton Kotyakov, who also admitted that a worker could not be fired for refusing a vaccination.

It comes at a time when Russia is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases and low immunization rates. Despite boasting about being the first to produce a vaccine, just approximately a quarter of the population (26 percent) has been properly vaccinated with Sputnik V, one of three widely available vaccines.

Moscow had initiated a mandated vaccination program in which firms were to verify that 60 percent of their employees were completely vaccinated by mid-August, but the capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, canceled the initiative.

Firms in service industries such as hospitality, beauty salons, and theatres were promised rewards of at least $300 if they met the 60 percent objective by August 15 to stimulate vaccine uptake.

Due to public outcry, Moscow officials had to revoke a July requirement requiring restaurants to only admit people who could prove they were properly vaccinated against COVID-19.

Russia introduced a statewide lottery for vaccinated residents last month, in which 1,000 people might receive 100,000 rubles ($1,360) if they were chosen at random. This is a condensed version of the information.