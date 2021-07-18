Pilar Bardem, Javier Bardem’s mother, has died at the age of 82.

Pilar Bardem, the mother of Oscar winner Javier Bardem, died at the age of 82, according to her children, who released a statement on social media.

“We regret to inform you that Pilar Bardem, our mother and role model, has passed away. In a message posted Saturday evening on Carlos’ Twitter account, her children Carlos, Monica, and Javier wrote, “She left in peace, without pain, and surrounded by the love of her family.”

Pilar Bardem was born in Seville in 1939, the daughter of a couple of performers and the sister of renowned filmmaker Juan Antonio Bardem.

Her three children all pursued acting careers, with Javier Bardem earning international acclaim for his Oscar-winning performance as a psychotic hitman in the Coen brothers’ “No Country for Old Men.”

Pilar had a long and successful acting career in Spain, where she earned a Goya award for best supporting actress for her work in the 1995 film “Nobody Will Speak of Us When We’re Dead.”

“I learned from her (my mother) that if you are going to do something, you must do it well,” Javier stated in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais a decade ago.

“I recall her pouring over the scripts night after night.”

Pilar was also recognized for her political and social activity, which included campaigns to better acting conditions and to oppose the 2003 Iraq war.

“She has left an incomparable legacy in film, theater, and television. But, above all, the great Pilar Bardem was a defender of equality, freedom, and the rights of all,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

Pilar Bardem was also the mother-in-law of Javier Bardem’s wife, Oscar winner Penelope Cruz.