Piers Morgan Mocks Trump’s Greenland Plan, Suggests Britain Buy America

British journalist Piers Morgan’s tongue-in-cheek suggestion for Britain to “buy back” America has stirred a lively debate on both sides of the Atlantic. The remark, made on social media on January 18, 2026, comes amid growing tensions between the United States and NATO allies, following a controversial move by President Donald Trump to impose a tariff on goods from certain European countries, including Britain.

Satirical Proposal Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Morgan quipped that Britain should “repurchase America,” citing the historical fact that the United States was once a British colony before gaining independence in 1776. “If you don’t sell it to us, we will impose tariffs on the United States and on any country that supports your resistance to this extremely favourable deal. Fair?” Morgan added, blending his trademark humor with sharp political commentary.

His comment came just hours after President Trump announced a 10% tariff on imports from NATO countries, including Britain, France, and Germany, in retaliation for their refusal to support his bid to purchase Greenland. The U.S. president has long expressed interest in acquiring the strategically located territory from Denmark, a move he argues would help secure U.S. interests in the Arctic and counter Russian and Chinese influence. However, European leaders, as well as officials from Denmark and Greenland, have expressed skepticism about the validity of these claims.

While Morgan’s post was clearly intended as satire, it struck a nerve, especially given his long-standing, often contentious, relationship with Trump. The two have frequently been allies in the media, with Morgan defending the U.S. president during his two terms in office. However, his most recent jab comes at a particularly delicate time, with relations between the U.S. and its European allies growing increasingly strained.

Trump’s Greenland Controversy Continues

Trump’s push to acquire Greenland has been met with widespread disbelief, even ridicule, since he first raised the issue during his first term. Now, his administration is taking concrete steps to make the acquisition a reality, sending military representatives to Greenland and courting Danish officials. The White House argues that the move is essential to U.S. security, claiming that controlling Greenland would help solidify world peace. However, critics have questioned this justification, noting that there is no credible threat from Russia or China in the region.

The tariff threat has placed NATO countries in a difficult position, as they must balance their historical alliances with the U.S. against the need for solidarity with European partners like Denmark, which has firmly rejected the idea of selling Greenland. The European Union has also supported Greenland’s right to self-determination, aligning with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s stance that the future of Greenland should be determined by its own people, not foreign powers.

As the situation unfolds, Morgan’s playful suggestion to “buy back” America highlights the deepening tensions between the U.S. and its traditional allies. The notion that Trump’s tariff threats could force European countries to align with his Greenland ambitions has raised alarms across the continent. Critics argue that the U.S. president’s approach is not only misguided but risks further alienating key NATO partners.

Despite Morgan’s satirical tone, the underlying issues are anything but lighthearted. The future of Greenland, NATO relations, and the so-called “special relationship” between the U.S. and the U.K. are all now in flux, with unpredictable developments on the horizon. As this high-stakes diplomatic drama continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether the U.S. president’s aggressive tactics will succeed in shifting alliances or lead to greater division among NATO members.

For now, Morgan’s joke serves as both a reflection of the bizarre reality of modern diplomacy and a reminder of the complex web of history, trade, and security that continues to shape the North Atlantic relationship.