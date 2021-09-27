Photos show that’suicide drones’ linked to Iran have made their way to Yemeni rebels.

Experts informed This website that an unmanned aerial vehicle seen at a weapons expo staged earlier this year by the rebels who rule much of Yemen looks strikingly similar to the kamikaze drone alleged to have been used later in a deadly strike against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

U.S. authorities and other analysts have attributed the technology used in that operation and others like it to Iran, but experts have underlined the near impossibility of drawing a clear link to any single source.

Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged vessel cruising through the Gulf of Oman on behalf of a corporation run by an Israeli billionaire, was hit by two back-to-back explosions in July. The ship’s captain, a Romanian, and security officer, a British citizen, were both killed in the second explosion.

The incident drew international indignation, with the US and Israel blaming the attack on Iran’s one-way drones. Iran denied any involvement in the attacks. Experts and international officials have identified a model known as “Shahed-136,” a so-called “death drone” with a range of 2,000 to 2,200 kilometers (approximately 1,240 to 1,370 miles).

“We are confident, based on our assessment of the debris recovered from the M/T Mercer Street, that the system used in the attack was an Iranian Shahed-136 UAV, which are manufactured only in Iran,” Barbara Woodward, the United Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, told the United Nations Security Council last month.

However, the unusual “delta-wing”-style drone has been discovered abroad, most notably in Yemen, where the Ansar Allah, or Houthi movement, has a platform called Waeed that is remarkably similar. Both sides have refuted claims that Iran is supplying such weaponry to Ansar Allah.

However, after an unsuccessful Ansar Allah strike on Saudi-backed forces near Al-Alam in Yemen’s Marab region last September, the best publicly accessible photographs of the drone known as Shahed-136 appeared for a period. The US Central Command utilized a photo from this incident in its own assessment linking Iran to the Mercer Street attack.

