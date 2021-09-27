Photos of a dead whale lodged on the hull of a tanker ship are heartbreaking.

A boat pulled into a harbor with a dead whale across its hull, according to images supplied by the Japanese coast guard.

On September 20, the photos were taken in Kurashiki’s Mizushima harbor.

A whale is seen lying limp over the tanker’s bow, which is the most forward area of the ship’s underside.

The reason for the whale’s death is unknown. It’s unclear if the whale was already dead when it collided with the ship or whether the ship killed it.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know why the whale was transported into a Japanese port on the front of a Japanese tanker ship, or the reason for death,” the Mizushima Coast Guard Office said in a statement provided to This website along with the photographs.

Tankers cruise through the Pacific Ocean on their route to this port, according to the Japanese news agency The Yomiuri Shimbun. The tanker’s crew said they were unaware of the whale’s presence.

Local authorities would explore actions in response to the occurrence, according to the publication.

The name of the corporation that owned the ship has not yet been revealed, nor has the type of whale been identified.

The Yomiuri Shimbun, however, claims that the whale appeared to, according to the Tokyo Institute of Cetacean Research. This is a condensed version of the information.