Philippines’ VP, a Duterte foe, is expected to make a decision on a presidential bid soon.

After her arch-rival and incumbent Rodrigo Duterte announced his retirement from politics, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokeswoman stated Sunday that she will decide this week whether to run for president.

In the May 2022 elections, Robredo, a vociferous critic of Duterte’s infamous drug war, will likely be the only opposition candidate in a crowded field.

Her spokesman, Barry Gutierrez, told AFP that she has not yet accepted the opposition coalition’s candidacy and will make an announcement before the October 8 filing date.

Duterte, who is constitutionally forbidden from seeking re-election, announced his intention to run for vice president in August.

But on Saturday, he made an unexpected declaration that he would step down, which experts greeted with skepticism.

Duterte made a similar promise in September 2015, stating that he “would retire from public life for good,” only to announce his candidacy for president two months later.

Duterte has not nominated a successor, but has stated that his daughter Sara will run alongside Senator Christopher Go, a longstanding ally.

On Saturday, he was asked if it was “obvious it will be Sara-Go” by a broadcaster. “It’s Sara-Go,” Duterte said.

According to polls, Sara Duterte, the son and namesake of previous dictator Ferdinand Marcos, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, and celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso are the frontrunners in the race for the presidency.

Pacquiao and Domingo have both confirmed their participation, while the other two have yet to do so.

Sara Duterte has yet to react to AFP’s confirmation request.

Most of the leading contenders have backed Duterte’s divisive drug war, and political analysts believe Vice President Robredo will struggle to compete if she runs.

Filipino voters are eager to support a female president, but they want her to be “feisty,” according to Jean Franco, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines.

“She’s too good, she’s too nice,” says VP Robredo.

In 2016, Robredo, 56, narrowly defeated Marcos’ son and namesake for the nation’s second highest office.

Her triumph dealt a blow to the former dictator’s family’s political ambitions, including a future return to the presidency.

The election season in the Philippines began on Friday, with celebrities and political heirs flocking to the elections commission’s offices to file their nominations.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic slowdown induced by lockdowns expected to dampen the party environment, the process kicks off a typically raucous and dangerous seven months of campaigning for more than 18,000 jobs.