Philippines purchases two warships for self-defense in the heavily militarized South China Sea.

In the face of rising militarization in the South China Sea, the Philippines has chosen to purchase two vessels to strengthen its navy. Manila’s latest move comes as the country is constantly threatened by its massive neighbor China.

According to Channel News Asia, Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced Tuesday that two new warships had been ordered from South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries (HII) in a $554 million contract.

Lorenzana said in Manila that “this project will provide the Philippine Navy with two modern corvettes capable of anti-ship, anti-submarine, and anti-air combat tasks.”

The two corvettes are expected to be delivered by 2026, according to reports. “These purchases will improve the country’s naval capabilities. We’ve come a long way in modernizing our fleet, and with this addition, we’re one step closer to having a more capable fleet “Lorenzana remarked.

Corvettes and frigates are small, quick warships that are mostly employed to defend larger boats. Each vessel is 3,200 tons and 116 meters in length. With a range of 4,500 nautical miles, they will be able to reach a top speed of 25 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots.

Aside from that, the corvettes will be equipped with eight anti-ship missile launchers, a 35-mm close-in weapon system, a 76-mm main gun, two three-tube torpedo launchers, and an AESA radar.

In a five-year arrangement, the Philippine Navy has acquired two frigates from a South Korean business. A decommissioned Pohang class corvette from the South Korean Navy will also be restored and delivered to Manila next year.

Manila has also bought two decommissioned US Coast Guard cutters and three landing boats from Australia to counter Chinese aggression.

The Philippines has been the target of Chinese aggression during the last year. After Chinese maritime militia vessels were detected near the Whitsun Reef, which is part of Manila’s Exclusive Economic Zone, ties between the two countries deteriorated.

The most recent incident occurred when Chinese coastguard ships fired water cannons at Philippine supply ships.

On November 16, the event occurred near Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal). When the attack occurred, the Philippine warships were transporting food supplies to military forces stationed nearby. The ships were compelled to abort the operation as a result of this.

China claims practically the whole resource-rich South China Sea, but Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam all have rival claims. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.