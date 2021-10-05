Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is preparing a defense against an ICC investigation.

After stepping down from politics, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he will “prepare for my defense” against an International Criminal Court investigation into his murderous drug war.

Duterte made his first public comments on the probe in a pre-recorded address published late Monday, after earlier stating that he would not cooperate with the court.

In September, ICC judges approved a comprehensive investigation into Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, describing it as an illegal and systematic onslaught on civilians.

“Just stick to the facts since it’s documented.” I’m not threatening you; just don’t lie to me about the evidence,” Duterte remarked in the speech, delivered two days after announcing his retirement from politics.

Duterte has slammed the world’s only permanent war crimes court, claiming it lacks authority over the Philippines.

After the ICC opened a preliminary investigation, Duterte took Manila out, but the Hague-based court claims jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.