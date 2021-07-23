Philippines Approves Commercial Production of GMO ‘Golden Rice’

The Philippines became the first country in the world to allow the commercial production of genetically modified “golden rice” on Friday, in the hopes of combating childhood blindness and saving lives in developing countries.

Farmers across the country will be able to produce the rice, which has been enhanced with the vitamin A precursor beta-carotene to make it more nutritious, thanks to a biosafety authorization obtained by government officials, according to its creators.

Before the announcement, Russell Reinke of the Philippine-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) told AFP, “It’s a tremendously big step for our research because it implies we’ve passed this regulatory phase and golden rice will be considered as safe as ordinary rice.”

The next stage, he explained, was to “multiply our few kilos of seed… so it can be made more freely available.”

Golden rice, so named because of its bright yellow tint, is the result of two decades of collaboration between IRRI and the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute.

Officials stated Friday that it is the first genetically modified rice to be certified for commercial propagation in South and Southeast Asia.

Environmental groups opposed to genetically modified food plants have been vocal in their opposition to golden rice. Activists stormed at least one test site in the Philippines.

Even though the rice has passed the final regulatory obstacle, it is still a long way from being served in meal bowls.

Next year, “limited quantities” of seed could be delivered to Filipino farmers in a few provinces, according to Reinke.

Ordinary rice produces beta-carotene in the plant, but it is not found in the grain, which is a staple for hundreds of millions of people, mainly in Asia.

Reinke explained, “The only alteration we’ve made is to develop beta-carotene in the grain.”

“Farmers will be able to produce them in the same manner they grow ordinary kinds… it requires no more fertilizer or management adjustments, and it provides increased nutrition.”

Vitamin A is required for regular growth and development, as well as immune system function and vision.

According to the World Health Organization, vitamin A deficiency causes up to 500,000 cases of childhood blindness each year, with half of those who lose their sight dying within 12 months.

According to IRRI, about 17% of children under the age of five in the Philippines are vitamin A deficient.

"We've always stated we'll offer 30-50 percent of the projected average demand (for vitamin A), and when you add that to what's already there, it's a very good deal.