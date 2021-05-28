Pfizer’s COVID vaccine has been approved for European children aged 12 to 15.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Friday that the COVID-19 shot, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, has been approved for children aged 12 to 15.

According to Marco Cavaleri, the chairman of the EMA panel that assessed Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccines, the agency approved the shot for younger people after receiving the requisite evidence to demonstrate the vaccine’s effectiveness. According to Cavaleri, the European Commission and state authorities must still approve the EMA’s decision.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

