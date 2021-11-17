Pfizer Requests Antiviral Pill Approval in the United States, according to COVID-19 Live Updates.

Pfizer has encouraged the US Food and Drug Administration to approve its new experimental COVID-19 pills, which can be taken at home to prevent an increase in the number of virus patients admitted to hospitals this winter.

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scheduled to meet this Friday to consider approving booster shots for all adults in the United States, with some states moving ahead of the decision, but Pfizer is hopeful that the group will make a decision on its experimental COVID drug before then.

Meanwhile, lockdowns targeting the unvaccinated have been declared in various nations in order to mitigate the impact of a predicted fresh wave of infections around the holidays and New Year. In recent weeks, infection rates have been dramatically rising across Europe.

With stringent COVID precautions, New York City will put on a ‘full throttle’ New Year’s Eve party.

After last year’s virtual celebrations, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the festivities will return to a more normal level this year. Only a few hundred people showed up, marking the first occasion since 1907 that the event was not attended by a huge throng.

Those who do attend this year’s event must provide proof of vaccination and photo identification, or give a negative COVID-19 test and wear a mask. Children under the age of five must also be accompanied by an adult who has been vaccinated.

