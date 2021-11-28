Petr Fiala, a right-winger, will be the new Czech Prime Minister.

Petr Fiala, a right-winger, is poised to be named the Czech Republic’s new prime minister on Sunday, and will be tasked with combating one of the world’s highest rates of Covid-19 infection.

President Milos Zeman, who has tested positive for Covid-19, will nominate Fiala, who is 57 years old, in a socially distant event at his Lany chateau west of Prague.

Fiala, a bearded, bespectacled former political scientist, formed the Together alliance with two smaller parties, which emerged in first place in last month’s national election.

The coalition, which includes the centrist Christian Democrats and the centre-right TOP 09 parties, defeated populist billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ ANO movement by a razor-thin margin.

Since then, the alliance has formed a coalition with two centrist parties, the Mayors and Independents and the Pirate Party, to gain a 108-vote majority in the 200-seat parliament.

The five parties have reached an agreement on the new government’s composition as well as a policy statement.

The 77-year-old president, who was transported to hospital by ambulance the day after the election to be treated for liver ailments, was not present for the post-election talks.

Fiala was anticipated to be named prime minister by Zeman, a left-winger with a soft spot for Russia and China, on Friday, a day after he was released from Prague’s military hospital.

However, after testing positive for Covid, he was taken back to the hospital the same day.

On Saturday, Zeman was released once more.

Zeman is also required by the Czech constitution to designate the government.

However, he stated that he had a problem with one of Fiala’s nominees, sparking concerns that he may stall the process.

As the EU member with a population of 10.7 million people grapples with record daily Covid-19 infections, Fiala has urged Zeman should announce the government by mid-December.

The outgoing government responded by announcing more restrictions on Thursday, including the nighttime closing of restaurants, bars, and discos, as well as the cancellation of all Christmas markets.

However, some analysts believe that tougher steps are required.

Hospitals in the east are overburdened, and some are relocating patients to less congested hospitals elsewhere in the country.

In addition, the Czech Republic is dealing with significant increases in energy prices and rising inflation, all of which have placed many people into a state of worry just before Christmas.