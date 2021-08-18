Pete Buttigieg, US Transportation Secretary, and his wife welcome their first child.

Pete Buttigieg, the first openly homosexual US cabinet member, announced on Tuesday that he and his husband are expecting their first child.

Buttigieg, the 39-year-old US transportation secretary, tweeted, “For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to increase our family.”

“We’re ecstatic to announce that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t through yet, and we’re grateful for the love, support, and consideration for our privacy that we’ve received. We can’t wait to share more information with you soon.”

He and his husband, Chasten, did not provide any other details, although Chasten stated in a recent interview with The Washington Post that the couple had been considering adoption for at least a year.

Despite having little past name recognition and a limited political experience, Buttigieg — the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana – ran a high-profile campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, which was won by Joe Biden.

Buttigieg, a former Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, became “the first out LGBTQ person ever confirmed for a cabinet position” earlier this year, according to the Victory Institute, an LGBTQ advocacy group.