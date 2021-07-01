Pet owners in an Australian city might face a fine of more than $400 if they let their cats out of the house.

The city of Knox in Melbourne, Australia, will be a dreadful place to be a cat starting on October 1, 2021.

On that date, the Knox City Council will impose a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week cat curfew to protect cats from disease and injury, as well as area wildlife from predation.

Cat owners will be expected to keep their feline pets on their property at all times under the curfew’s restrictions, or risk financial penalties.

While the municipal council has stated that no fines will be issued for the first six months to allow citizens to acclimatize to the new normal, violators may be fined $91 AUD ($68.24 USD) for their first infraction and $545 AUD ($408.71 USD) for each consecutive crime after that time period has passed.

“It’s a little scary to think that I may be penalized $500 just because my cat ran across the street… Madeline White, who owns an adventurous two-year-old ragdoll named Franklin, told 9 News that it’s difficult. “It’s a substantial sum of money.”

Feral cats and outdoor household cats are supposed to be wreaking devastation on the natural world. Researchers from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology’s Migratory Bird Institute and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service’s Division of Migratory Birds estimated that free-ranging felines kill between 1.3 and 4.0 billion birds and 6.3 to 22.3 billion mammals in the United States each year, according to a widely publicized 2013 study.

Local ecologists and environmentalists are enthusiastic about the policy change for these reasons. According to Jim Radford, a principal research fellow in La Trobe University’s department of ecology, environment, and evolution, the curfew will significantly reduce bat, bird, possum, and reptile casualties.

He said, “At all times, cat enclosure is just another element of good pet ownership.”

Knox cat owners will be compelled to register, microchip, and sterilize their pets, in that order, in addition to restricting them to residences, backyards, and other domestic spaces and structures. A punishment of $330 AUD ($246.66 USD) is imposed if the first of these regulations is not followed. For monitoring purposes, city council members will knock on doors at random and on a regular basis.

