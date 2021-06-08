Peruvian elections put the country’s future on a knife’s edge in a tight race.

A split and crisis-plagued Peru awaits the outcome of a high-stakes runoff election between two candidates: a Marxist schoolteacher with minimal political experience and the conservative politician daughter of an imprisoned ex-president.

The National Office of Electoral Processes in Peru published an official tally of 93 percent of ballots cast, putting right-wing former congresswoman Keiko Fujimori in the lead with 50 percent of the vote. That’s just a bit more than schoolteacher Pedro Castillo, who leads the socialist Free Peru party, who received 49.9% of the vote.

Alberto Fujimori, who served as President of Peru in the 1990s, is currently serving a 25-year term for corruption and human rights violations, as well as the death of 25 individuals. The Popular Force party’s leader, Keiko Fujimori, had previously run two unsuccessful presidential runs.

In late 2020, Castillo enters the picture, blaming his unexpected presidential run on his students’ troubles with the COVID-19 outbreak. Castillo rose to fame as a union leader during a 2017 teachers’ strike, the son of illiterate peasants.

Due to Shining Path, a far-left guerrilla group with a bloody history in Peru, including the execution of 16 people in the coca-producing rural hamlet of San Miguel del Ene in late May, Castillo’s left-wing philosophy has generated widespread antipathy.

The election comes at a particularly divided time in Peru, with public trust in the government weakened by a succession of corruption scandals and the disastrous impact of COVID. According to data released by the Peruvian government in May, the Andean country has the world’s highest death rate per capita.

According to Paula Muoz, a professor of Social and Political Sciences at the Universidad del Pacfico in Lima, Peru, the country is “in the throes of a compounded, very acute crisis” that includes not only enormous human casualties but also economic damage.

“In this environment, the recession has emphasized inequality, which has been politicized during the campaign,” Muoz remarked.

