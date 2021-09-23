Peru’s prosecutor has ordered that the guerilla leader’s body be cremated within 24 hours.

The remains of guerrilla leader Abimael Guzman, who died in a high-security jail on September 11 at the age of 86, was ordered to be cremated within 24 hours by Peru’s prosecution agency on Thursday.

The order marked the end of the investigation into his death in custody while serving a life sentence for crimes committed while leading the violent Shining Path guerrilla group that terrorized Peru in the 1980s and 1990s.

Elena Iparraguirre, Guzman’s imprisoned widow and Shining Path second-in-command, had demanded that Guzman’s body be given over to her for burial.

However, officials were afraid that Guzman’s tomb could serve as a rallying point for any remaining supporters, so his body was incinerated and the ashes scattered in the Pacific Ocean.

Congress passed a bill last Friday that allows officials to cremate the remains once all investigations are completed.

Since his death from double pneumonia, an ailment that inflames both lungs and has been linked to Covid-19, the former guerrilla’s remains has been kept in a morgue in the port of Callao, west of Lima.

Despite being incarcerated in separate prisons, he and Iparraguirre were apprehended together in September 1992 and married in 2010.

Guzman, a former philosophy professor, was the mastermind behind the Maoist guerilla group’s bloody 20-year struggle to topple Peru’s government, which lasted from 1980 to 2000. Thousands of people died as a result of the battle.

Guzman admired Cambodian dictator Pol Pot’s ruthless guerilla tactics, including ordering the slaughter of an Andean town in 1984, which killed 117 people.