Peru’s President Will Be Sworn In After Weeks of Waiting

Pedro Castillo, a leftist, will be sworn in as Peru’s president on Wednesday with a to-do list that includes containing the coronavirus outbreak, reviving the country’s failing economy, and putting an end to years of political turbulence.

Peru’s fifth president in three years, the rural schoolteacher has vowed to overthrow a quarter-century of neoliberal rule.

He was declared the winner on July 19, more than six weeks after a runoff election against rightwing candidate Keiko Fujimori, whose charges of electoral fraud were later investigated by an electoral jury.

Three days of ceremonies are planned, beginning with the swearing-in on Peru’s independence day on Wednesday, which will be attended by Spanish King Felipe VI, six Latin American leaders, former Bolivian President Evo Morales, and the US education secretary.

Lima is hosting a military parade on Friday.

Castillo, 51, is the country’s first president without ties to the country’s political or economic elite in decades.

He has vowed reform to ensure that “no more poor people live in a rich country,” although he has toned down his original nationalization rhetoric.

With 37 of the 130 seats in the congress, Castillo’s Free Peru party does not have a majority. There are 24 seats in Fujimori’s Popular Force party.

The coronavirus epidemic has wreaked havoc on the country. It has the world’s highest reported mortality rate, with approximately 200,000 deaths among its 32 million people.

An lengthy pandemic lockdown in 2020 is expected to result in the loss of millions of jobs and a recession in the United States. The economy shrank by more than 11%.

Castillo has chosen World Bank economist Pedro Francke as his primary economic adviser, seen as a calming influence on his boss, who had previously stated that Peru’s mining and hydrocarbon wealth, which are a mainstay of the economy, “must be nationalized.”

“We will not expropriate, we will not nationalize, we will not impose widespread pricing restrictions, we will not implement any exchange control that prevents you from buying and selling dollars or taking dollars out of the country,” Francke said in an interview with AFP.

“We are not communists, and nobody has come to destabilize this country,” the president-elect said last month.

Castillo is largely expected to put a stop to Peru’s years of political turmoil.

Last November, three separate presidents took office as a result of a series of corruption scandals.

Seven of the country’s last ten presidents have been convicted of graft or are under investigation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.