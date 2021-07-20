Peru’s new president wants a government that includes people of all political stripes.

In his first statements to reporters since his election was certified, Peru’s left-wing President-elect Pedro Castillo said he would want to establish a pluralistic cabinet.

On Monday, more than six weeks after the second-round presidential run-off, the trade unionist’s triumph over right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori was announced.

“We’re putting together a working group, and I can see that there are people who are quite interested in helping this administration, from all political persuasions, as well as people who aren’t political that I met today and who are available,” said Castillo, who will be inaugurated next week.

As he walked out of a government building in central Lima, the rural school teacher stated, “We are putting out a call to all the professionals, to the most prominent and committed people in the country.”

Despite monitors from the Organization of American States, the European Union, and the United States declaring the vote free and fair, Castillo’s victory was delayed due to a jury examination of Fujimori’s charges of election fraud.

Following a contentious campaign in which his opponent constantly labeled him a communist and attempted to discredit him, one of Castillo’s major tasks will be governing.

“I appeal to the Peruvian people for peace and serenity. That is not only the responsibility of the government, but also of all Peruvians,” said Castillo, 51.

He must announce his cabinet and key ministry appointments as quickly as possible.

However, his Peru Libre (Free Peru) party commands only 37 of the 130 seats in a disjointed congress, making it difficult for him to follow through on campaign promises in a country that has been rocked by recent political instability, with three presidents in office in November 2020 alone.

Confiep, a prominent business organization, gave him a boost, saying it was “ready for constructive discourse to achieve inclusive progress for everyone.”