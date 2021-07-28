Peru’s new president promises to change the country’s constitution.

On the 200th anniversary of Peru’s independence, leftist Pedro Castillo was sworn in as the country’s fifth president in three years, promising an end to corruption and a new constitution.

The 51-year-old rural schoolteacher, who has sworn to overthrow a quarter-century of neoliberal rule, takes office with a long list of tasks to complete: contain the coronavirus outbreak, resuscitate a sagging economy, and put an end to years of political turbulence.

He returned to a campaign vow to modify Peru’s free market-friendly foundational statute, declaring before Congress, “I swear by the people of Peru for a country without corruption and for a new constitution.”

Ex-president Alberto Fujimori, who is serving time in prison for corruption and crimes against humanity and is the father of Castillo’s main presidential competitor, right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori, drafted the current charter.

Castillo said he would propose a bill to parliament with the goal of holding a referendum on changing the 1993 constitution, insisting that Peru could not “stay a prisoner” of it.

With 37 of the 130 seats in the congress, Castillo’s Free Peru party does not have a majority.

On July 19, more than six weeks after a runoff election against Fujimori, he was declared the election winner, despite the fact that his charges of voter fraud had to be evaluated by an electoral tribunal.

Among those present at the swearing-in on Wednesday were Spanish King Felipe VI, five Latin American leaders, former Bolivian President Evo Morales, and US Education Secretary Arne Duncan.

In Lima’s capital, 10,000 police officers were stationed, and Castillo supporters came out holding banners in support.

Castillo, wearing his distinctive white sombrero and a classic black Andean suit, told guests, “Our is the first time this country will be governed by a peasant.”

He also tried to assuage anxieties among investors, business leaders, and Fujimori supporters who had painted him as a communist who would turn Peru into a new Venezuela or North Korea.

“It was said during the election campaign that we were going to expropriate” (assets). It is completely untrue. “We want order in the economy,” the incoming president stated, adding that he will seek a “new agreement with private investors.”

Castillo is Peru’s first president in decades who has no political or economic ties to the country’s ruling class.

He has promised reform to ensure that “no more poor people live in a rich country,” but he has toned down his earlier nationalization rhetoric.

He is a fervent Christian.