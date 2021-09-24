Peru’s Guerrilla Group Has Almost Been Defeated, according to Shining Path.

The Lima administration has designated Peru’s Maoist Shining Path guerrilla movement, whose founder Abimael Guzman’s remains was cremated on Friday, as a terrorist group.

Only a few members remain armed and active, despite the fact that the organization has been mostly dissolved. This is a summary of the organization that has been blamed for tens of thousands of deaths.

The hardline rebel group arose from a schism in the Peruvian Communist Party and is based on the philosophy of Mao Zedong, the Chinese communist revolutionary.

It arose from the dissatisfaction of Peru’s marginalized indigenous populations, peasant farmers who lost out as a result of agrarian reform, and university graduates who couldn’t find work because of societal racial and language prejudice.

During its 1980-2000 struggle to topple Lima’s government, the Shining Path is accused of committing several atrocities.

The group was labeled as a “subversive and terrorist organization” by Peru’s post-conflict Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which was responsible for multiple crimes against humanity.

Guzman, who was born in 1934 into a middle-class family, traveled to China several times during the cultural revolution there in the 1960s, forsaking his profession as a philosophy professor to found the Shining Path.

In 1979, he began an armed battle, often known as a “people’s war,” from the countryside to the metropolis.

Guzman’s nickname was “Puka Inti,” which means “red sun” in the Quechua language, which is spoken by around 13% of Peruvians, but he preferred “Chairman Gonzalo.”

He became the Shining Path’s near-messianic commander, and his capture in 1992 signalled the beginning of the end for a movement that had 5,000 warriors at its peak.

The rebels initially had the support of a large number of villagers, to whom they redistributed land.

However, the situation quickly deteriorated, with peasants and community leaders being killed for perceived treachery, and youngsters being enlisted as troops or workers in the coca fields.

“They pushed what they called the ‘fifth type of battle,'” General Marco Miyashiro, a member of the squadron that arrested Guzman in 1992, told AFP. Armed propaganda, guerrilla warfare, mass assassination, and sabotage are all part of it.”

One of the Shining Path’s deadliest atrocities was the slaughter of 117 peasant farmers who refused to support it in the southwestern Ayacucho region in 1984.

70,000 people were killed in 20 years of fighting between the army and insurgents from the Shining Path and Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement factions, according to the TRC.

It was discovered that the Shining Path was responsible for 54 percent of the deaths.

Almost all of the country’s leaders. Brief News from Washington Newsday.