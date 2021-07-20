Peru’s ‘First Poor President,’ Pedro Castillo

Pedro Castillo, a rural schoolteacher, was named Peru’s president-elect on Monday, making him the country’s first leader without ties to the elites who have ruled the Andean country for decades.

The 51-year-old far-left trade unionist was hardly unknown until four years ago, when he spearheaded a countrywide strike that forced the then-government to agree to pay-rise requests.

He was born to peasants in Puna, a small community in the ancient Cajamarca region where he has worked as a teacher for the past 24 years.

He grew up helping his parents on the farm and walked many kilometers to school as a child.

He wears the white, wide-brimmed hat of his beloved Cajamarca, where the final Inca ruler Atahualpa was killed by Spanish conquistadores in the main square in 1533.

Castillo prefers to wear a poncho and recycled-tire shoes, and he rode his horse for much of his presidential campaign, voicing the frustrations of Peruvians and portraying himself as a man of the people.

As he campaigned for the Peru Libre (Free Peru) party, he proclaimed, “No more destitute people in a rich country.”

He has stated that he will forego his presidential salary and live off his teacher’s pay, describing himself as “a man of effort, a man of faith, and a man of optimism.”

According to commentator Hugo Otero, Castillo is Peru’s “first poor president.”

Castillo stunned many when he took the lead in the contest to become Peru’s fifth president in three years in April, defeating 17 other contenders.

In the runoff, he faced rightwing challenger Keiko Fujimori, who promised drastic change to help Peruvians deal with a recession exacerbated by the pandemic, increased unemployment, and poverty.

The social conservatism of the Peruvian state is unlikely to change under a Castillo presidency: he is a devout Catholic who opposes gay marriage, elective abortion, and euthanasia.

He frequently quotes from the Bible to make his arguments, and a painting of Jesus surrounded by sheep with the English inscription “Jehovah is my shepherd” hangs on the wall of his two-story brick home in the hamlet of Chugur in Cajamarca.

Castillo has set a goal of producing a million jobs in a year and has stated that Peru’s mineral and hydrocarbon wealth “must be nationalized.”

Peru is a major copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc producer, with mining accounting for 10% of national GDP and a fifth of business taxes.

He has made a pledge.