Peru’s ex-wife-turned-critic president’s has died.

Susana Higuchi, the former first lady of Peru and mother of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, died of cancer on Wednesday, according to her family. She was the wife-turned-critic of ex-president Alberto Fujimori.

Higuchi, a 71-year-old Japanese immigrant’s daughter, had been hospitalized for a month in Lima.

“Our mother Susana Higuchi has left to meet God after a long struggle with cancer,” tweeted daughter Keiko, who has run and lost three presidential elections.

Higuchi, a trained engineer, had four children with Alberto Fujimori, whose presidential campaign she sponsored in 1990 when he was an unknown and unable to obtain funds for his eventual victory over the chosen candidate, novelist Mario Vargas Llosa.

Higuchi accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and corruption when the couple split, and she became a vociferous critic of his government from the opposition benches.

Higuchi informed reporters in 1994, while still first lady, that her husband had taken her captive and tortured her. That year, they divorced, and Keiko Fujimori, who was only 19 at the time, became Peru’s first lady.

Higuchi claimed she was tortured after reporting Alberto Fujimori’s relatives for allegedly selling Japanese gifts intended for the underprivileged.

She attempted to run for president against Fujimori in 1994, but he established a rule prohibiting close relatives from succeeding him.

She was a popular member of an anti-Fujimori party in congress for five years until 2006, sparking a significant divide in the family.

She reconciled with her daughter and endorsed two of her three presidential campaigns, in 2016 and 2021.

“Until the very last minute, she was surrounded by the love of us, her children, and her grandchildren,” tweeted Keiko Fujimori, who had previously dismissed her mother’s allegations as “myths.”

Alberto Fujimori, 83, is in hospital with a heart ailment and is being guarded by police.

During his 10-year imprisonment, he has been serving a 25-year prison sentence for corruption and crimes against humanity.