Perth’s chances of winning the Ashes final against Covid Rules are slim.

Perth’s chances of hosting the fifth Ashes Test were seriously harmed on Tuesday when Western Australia’s premier announced that players and broadcasters entering the state would have to quarantine for 14 days.

Following reports that some of the city’s severe Covid regulations might be modified or exemptions granted, cricket officials were optimistic that the potentially important match between Australia and England would take place in the city.

However, the introduction of a new strain of the Omicron coronavirus has complicated matters, and Premier Mark McGowan has stated that the state’s strict quarantine policies will stay in place.

Should Perth be dropped, Canberra and Hobart have both expressed interest in hosting the match, while a second Test in either Sydney or Melbourne is also an option.

McGowan told reporters, “The thing with the Ashes and Cricket Australia is that we have put in place very tight restrictions.”

“We’ve told them they need to be quarantined for 14 days, and that applies to all of the TV people and all of the cricket staff.”

The Perth Test is set to begin on January 14, five days after the fourth Test in Sydney, obviating the possibility of a two-week quarantine period.

McGowan made it clear that no one from the players’ families would be let in.

“They can’t merely bring their wives and girlfriends — the same regulations that apply to the AFL (Australian Rules). It is up to them whether or not they wish to follow the rules.” The Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to Australian media, is the favourite to replace Perth, maybe under lights as a day-night match with the pink ball.

The Ashes begin next week in Brisbane, then travel to Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney before concluding in Perth.