Perth has been ruled out of hosting the fifth Ashes Test due to quarantine issues.

Due to strict Covid rules requiring players to spend 14 days in quarantine, Perth was ruled out of hosting the potentially decisive fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England on Monday.

The replacement venue for the Test, which is set to begin on January 14, has still to be decided, with Hobart, Melbourne, and Sydney all interested in hosting.

It means Perth will be without a Test for the second year in a row, following missing out on a proposed historic first Test between Australia and Afghanistan last season due to Covid.

“We are very unhappy that the fifth men’s Ashes Test will not be played at Perth Stadium,” Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said before of the Ashes’ start in Brisbane on Wednesday.

“We tried everything we could in collaboration with the state government of Western Australia and WA Cricket to make it work under the current border and health arrangements, but it was not viable.”

There had been talk that some of Western Australia’s severe Covid regulations would be lifted for the cricketers, but the arrival of the new Omicron variety complicated things.

Last Monday, WA’s tough quarantine laws were confirmed by state Premier Mark McGowan, meaning players returning from the fourth Test in Sydney will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

After an ambitious last-minute attempt by Perth, West Australia, to switch its Test match with Adelaide’s, which a state senior government official called a “no-brainer,” the decision to jettison Perth was made.

After the first Test, which was held in Brisbane last week, Adelaide will host the second Test starting on December 16.

Travelers from Brisbane do not have to go through quarantine when they arrive in Perth, and state Sport and Recreation Minister Tony Buti said it made sense to rearrange the locations.

“If cricket can’t fulfill our border rules for the fifth Test in Perth, the second Test should be moved there instead. It’s a no-brainer, isn’t it? “he stated

The South Australian Cricket Association reacted quickly to the notion, issuing a strong reprimand.

Before the fifth Test, the Ashes are set to be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney.