People in the besieged city of Kabul are being warned to flee their homes by the Afghan army.

The Afghan army was preparing a huge counter-offensive to force the Taliban out of a key southern city on Wednesday, warning civilians to abandon their homes immediately.

Since the Taliban launched a statewide attack in May, dozens of civilians have killed in the war for Lashkar Gah, a city of 200,000 people that would be the rebels’ biggest urban gain.

The Taliban have seized wide swaths of the countryside and important border towns as they hurry to fill the void left by US troop withdrawals.

They are now focusing on urban areas, with severe battle taking place in Herat, near the western border with Iran, and Kandahar, in the south, as well as Lashkar Gah, since last week.

At least four people were killed in a concerted bomb and rifle attack in Kabul on Tuesday night, which targeted Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi and other leaders.

The intruders were repelled, and Mohammadi was unharmed, according to authorities.

However, the violence has once again underlined the government’s imminent threats as it struggles to maintain control.

The government would suffer a tremendous strategic and psychological damage if Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, fell.

The Afghan army announced a huge counter-offensive on Tuesday, after the Taliban took control of certain radio and television stations in the city and moved into people’s homes.

In a statement to the city’s residents, General Sami Sadat, commander of the 215 Maiwand Afghan Army Corps, said, “Please evacuate as soon as possible so that we may start our operation.”

“I understand how painful it is for you to leave your homes – it is terrible for us as well – but please forgive us if you are displaced for a few days.

“Wherever the Taliban are, we are battling them.”

The battle on Tuesday was violent, according to Sefatullah, director of Sukon radio in Lashkar Gah.

He claimed that US and Afghan jets had bombed Taliban positions, and that battle was still going on near the city’s prison and a facility containing the police and intelligence organizations’ headquarters.

For those unable to escape Lashkar Gah, one resident gave AFP a terrible account on Tuesday.

“The Taliban are visible throughout the city, riding motorcycles through the streets. People using smartphones are being arrested or shot, according to the local, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

At least 40 civilians have been murdered, according to the United Nations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.