People are stunned when a woman surfs in high heels while applying make-up.

After casually surfing while wearing high heels and doing make-up, a woman startled observers.

Cassandra Lee makes it look easy as she takes her morning coffee, reads the paper, and even plays golf off her board while navigating the surf.

Lee’s TikTok profile features a number of films showing her outstanding sporting abilities, all of which were shot on Stave Lake in British Columbia, Canada.

She captioned one film, published last month, showing her easily riding the waves in a pair of black stiletto heels and a blue dress, “When you have places to go and people to see.”

The video, which can be watched here, has over 750,000 views and was so popular that Lee decided to provide behind-the-scenes footage.

It depicts her on the board in shoes and a bikini, with someone on the boat passing her the gown, which she dons while riding the board.

She affirmed, “I got up with my heels on and my dress never gets wet.” However, she revealed in the comments that the shoes did not survive the ordeal.

She admits, “They got a little distorted,” and added, “It was harder than I anticipated it would be… It was a lot of fun… After that, my legs and core were sore. “That was a nice little burn.”

Lee shared another video demonstrating how she climbs onto the board while it’s moving, claiming she was able to catch the clip in the first attempt.

“It’s known as wakeboarding. “You get up with the rope and then chill behind the boat until you hit the “sweet spot,” she stated, adding, “I had the heels on and popped up with them.”

“For everyone wondering how I got up,” she captioned the video, which shows her floating in the water while wearing a lifejacket. She puts her feet on the board and uses the motion to stand up as the boat takes off.

