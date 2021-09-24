People are stunned by the bride’s expectation that a wedding guest will pay $5,000 to attend.

After being required to pay around £4,000 ($5,479) for the destination wedding, a wedding guest has addressed her personal issue about whether or not to attend her sister-in-wedding. law’s

The wedding will be her second “extremely remote” destination wedding, after guests paid roughly £3,000 ($4,109) to attend her first wedding abroad ten years ago.

An anonymous mother posted her problem to the British community Mumsnet, asking if she was being unfair in refusing to attend owing to a variety of factors, including the cost of the wedding, which she had already paid similar amounts for the last wedding, which had also failed shortly after.

Destination weddings have risen in popularity over the years, with data from a 2019 poll of over 27,000 couples revealing that 21% of those married at a destination wedding. They aren’t cheap, either: according to The Knot, the average destination wedding costs between $32,000 and $38,500, including the engagement ring.

“About ten years ago, [my]sister-in-law married in a foreign country. On the week we had to be there, DH [husband]and I, along with two tiny DC [children], spent over 3,000 dollars on gifts, clothing, and other expenses. They separated up a few months after the wedding, and we were told she didn’t want to go through with it since she simply wanted the big holiday with everyone. I was irritated by this because it forced a lot of people to travel a long distance and cost them a lot of money,” she stated in the post.

“[My] in-laws contributed £25,000 ($34,172) to [my]sister-in-wedding. law’s Our in-laws’ parents refused to give us anything in exchange for ours. “It may or may not have anything to do with it, but it still irritates me,” she added.

The unidentified mother now claims that her sister-in-law is organizing another wedding and expects guests to pay to attend. “My sister-in-law wants to go somewhere quite remote, and the cost of flights, vehicle rental, hotel rooms, and other expenses for us is over 4,000 dollars before any other expenses. “This is for my husband and me, as well as our three DC,” she explained.

“It isn’t just an invitation where they have stated that they understand if you don’t show up. This is a condensed version of the information.