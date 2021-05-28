People are shocked by a donkey’s pedicure after their hooves resemble those of a Turkish slipper.

Cute Donkey, a TikTok page dedicated to four-legged companions, was created by an animal lover.

They post a lot of videos of the animals in bad shape, with overgrown, unclean, and even curling hooves.

People are enthralled by the pedicure procedure, as evidenced by their most popular video, which was originally published late last month and has already racked up over 19 million views.

Before trimming away any excess matter, the team must utilize industrial-style cutters to eliminate the majority of the excessive growth.

“Repairing donkey hoofs and making them healthy is a very cheerful job!” their TikTok bio adds, clearly enjoying their work in an unidentified location.

Horseshoes are commonly worn by horses, however donkeys are not required to wear them.

They do, however, require regular maintenance, according to the website The Donkey Sanctuary, which states that they should be trimmed “every six to ten weeks.”

“Most donkeys will require a foot trim every 6-10 weeks, just like horses,” they stated, “but care must be given while trimming donkey’s feet because there are many areas in which the anatomy differs from horse feet.”

According to the sanctuary, an overgrown hoof would resemble a shoe: “The overgrown foot often has lengthy heels that have fallen under the foot, resulting in the donkey’s foot resembling a”Turkish slipper.””

Expert Alex Thiemann of The Donkey Sanctuary’s Veterinary Department in Devon, U.K., was reported by The Horse as saying that this is what happens when a donkey’s hoof is neglected.

“Donkey hooves are frequently ignored, resulting in excessive growth,” he stated. The toe twists up and the foot takes on a ‘Turkish slipper’ appearance if it isn’t trimmed.”

The donkeys in the video appear to have gone far longer than 10 weeks without being fed, as their hooves have developed this characteristic form.

“Bro I thought he was cutting someone foot off I’m slow,” Matthew Narain admitted when asked about the weird sight.

“So they grow shoes in secret, huh?” Aida laughed.

