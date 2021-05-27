People are only now noticing that the lid hats on Tequila bottles serve a purpose.

Tequila shots have their time and place, which is usually around 2 a.m. in a darkly lit room.

Despite consuming the liquor for years, some tequila connoisseurs have only recently discovered that the hat-shaped tops on Sierra tequila bottles have a purpose.

Nino Purtseladze, who goes by the online handle realrijaxa, posted a video on Wednesday that has already received over three million views after understanding the hats are more than simply for decoration.

Purtseladze is shown holding a bottle of the alcoholic beverage and wearing its unique hat, which changes color depending on whatever variation you’re drinking.

It depicts her pouring salt into the wide brim of her hat. She then takes a shot glass and, as is customary, rubs a lime wedge around the rim.

I think it’s a life hack #lifehack #tequila #cringe

The Hitters âTM Tequila

Purtseladze then salts the rim by dipping it into the hat brim, demonstrating how the size of the hat brim perfectly matches the size of a typical shot glass.

“I guess it’s a life hack,” she captioned the video.

People have gone crazy over the tip on social media, claiming they had no idea the hat had a practical purpose.

“I had no idea!! Blake Roberts said, “This is a game changer.”

AlexiLu said: “Omg a genius.”

Billy Jose commented: “My whole life is a lie.”

Surprised, Raymund Galindo wrote: “Hahah oh my! So… that has purpose?”

Vika Wilwer admitted: “This makes so much sense wow.”

Bram’s Crighton commented: “You’re joking how did I not process this.”

“No way I’ve drank this for 30 years never knew,” Kerry Latimer said.

While Nils revealed the hat could have a second function, saying: “The hat is actually a lemon press.”

It seems they’re not the only ones using it on citrus fruit, as Skyleejeffrey commented: “I thought it was for juicing a lime but this makes more sense.

