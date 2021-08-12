People are horrified after a woman makes a raw chicken cake.

A woman decided to make a raw chicken cake, which has caused outrage on the internet, with some calling it a “nightmare.”

Tatum Parden, an artist, decided to broaden her culinary horizons by baking an illusion cake that resembled a raw chicken leg. Chicken is a taboo food in its raw state, which is why the lifelike cake is generating such a sensation on the internet.

Parden, who hails from London, posted a video to TikTok depicting the procedure, which began with the baking of a vanilla sponge.

“I’m preparing a raw chicken cake,” the sculpture student stated in the now-viral video, which has been viewed over 5.5 million times since it was shared on Tuesday. I don’t think anyone is going to steal slices from this one. My brilliance may be frightening at times.”

“I chose raw chicken because it’s one of the few items that doesn’t appear strange in the fridge but can make you physically unwell if you eat it,” Parden stated to This website. One stone can kill two birds. I’m also a sculpture student, and I thought sculpting would be enjoyable and good practice.”

“The cake flavor is just vanilla,” the 19-year-old verified, adding that the entire thing is edible. It’s all edible; it’s covered in modeling chocolate, which I molded to construct all the details, and then painted with gel food dye diluted with alcohol.”

She also claimed that she hasn’t eaten it yet because she has bigger intentions for her work of art. “I’m going to marinate it in caramel sauce and bake it,” she explained, “but I’ve already eaten the remnants from the cake carving process.”

“I might do a full raw turkey for Christmas,” Parden says, hinting at bigger, more joyful challenges.

“But first, I’m going to start preparing some moldy stuff, like a moldy sandwich.” I do enjoy making birds for some reason, as seen by a pigeon I made a while back that I had to put in the fridge for a bit since it looked suspicious.”

The TikTok video has thousands of terrified comments with the remark “it’s all fun and games until the Victoria sponge gets marinated.”

