People are comparing a man’s watermelon pizza to a “War Crime.”

The debate over whether pineapple belongs on a pizza has raged for years, but supporters and opponents must put their differences aside to fight a new foe: watermelon pizza.

We’re not talking about putting slices of the fruit on top of a pizza pie; we’re talking about using a watermelon as the base.

Oliver Paterson, who gave a cooking instructional on TikTok, brought the strange gastronomic masterpiece to life.

Before cooking it, the 24-year-old from the United Kingdom used a central cut from a watermelon to produce that true pizza form.

Paterson, who works in the grocery industry, then smeared it in BBQ sauce before topping it with cheese and chorizo.

Paterson explained to This website what prompted him to try such an unusual meal combo.

He stated, ” “I’ve done a number of videos utilizing various foods as a pizza basis, most recently a hash brown pizza. I’ve done BBQ-roasted watermelon before, and I watched someone do it on a TV show called Crazy Delicious, judged by [British chef] Heston Blumenthal, and they said it was delicious, so I thought I’d combine the two to make a BBQ-based pizza—I don’t think it would work with tomato at all.

“Watermelon keeps its structure fairly well when cooked, so I wanted to grill it first to get some of the water out and generate some Maillard reaction on the outside,” he explained, later confirming that the browning procedure he used was to “caramelize” the flesh.

The most significant was the taste test, which Paterson described as a success—his mother, too, is a fan.

“It didn’t actually taste too sweet—the BBQ sauce was sweeter than the watermelon, but the cheese and chorizo balanced it out to make a really well balanced snack!” he explained. The next day, I prepared it again just to eat it—not even for a TikTok! I even forced my mother to taste it—reluctantly—and she loved it, remarking on how it satisfied her pizza needs while being light!”

And it appears that Paterson has added the meal to his regular menu, and he may experiment with additional toppings in the future.

The aspiring chef went on to say: “I’m thinking of making a few alterations. This is a condensed version of the information.