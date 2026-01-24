Pentagon Shifts Defense Strategy to Focus on Homeland Security and Allies

On January 23, 2026, the Pentagon released its much-anticipated National Defense Strategy (NDS) for 2026, signaling a major shift in U.S. military priorities. Signed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the strategy, which was quietly delivered to journalists without the usual fanfare, places a renewed emphasis on defending the U.S. homeland and the Western Hemisphere, while urging NATO and other allies to increase their defense responsibilities.

New Strategy Centers on Homeland Defense

For decades, the United States has focused its defense efforts on distant theaters, such as Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific. However, the 2026 NDS marks a clear departure from that approach. The document highlights homeland defense as the top priority, calling for expanded border security, stronger measures against narcotics trafficking organizations, and safeguarding critical locations in the Western Hemisphere, such as the Panama Canal and Greenland. The strategy also references a renewed U.S. nuclear deterrent and President Trump’s Golden Dome initiative as key components in achieving these goals.

In a statement at the Reagan Defense Forum in December 2025, Secretary Hegseth emphasized that the U.S. would “restore military dominance in the Western Hemisphere” after years of neglect. He cited a reinvigorated Monroe Doctrine as the cornerstone of this renewed commitment, asserting, “Past administrations believed the Monroe Doctrine had expired, but they were wrong. It is now stronger than ever.”

Focus on Burden-Sharing and International Alliances

The 2026 strategy also demands that U.S. allies, particularly in Europe and South Korea, take on more responsibility for regional security. For the first time since World War II, the U.S. is calling on its partners to assume a greater share of defense costs and operations. The NDS makes it clear that Washington’s role in defending Europe is now limited, with NATO expected to take the lead in supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts.

The strategy further asserts that South Korea is now capable of assuming primary responsibility for deterring North Korea, with the U.S. providing more limited but critical support. This shift in the U.S. military posture on the Korean Peninsula reflects the growing expectation that American allies must take on a more significant role in their own defense. Similarly, NATO is urged to significantly increase defense spending, with the NDS endorsing a new global benchmark of 5% of GDP for defense budgets, as agreed upon at the 2025 NATO summit.

China, traditionally viewed as the United States’ primary security challenge, is still a focal point of the NDS, but the tone has shifted. While the Pentagon continues to prioritize deterring China in the Indo-Pacific, the document emphasizes “strength, not confrontation,” and calls for increased military communication with Beijing to avoid miscalculations. The strategy notably omits any mention of Taiwan, a significant departure from previous defense documents.

In terms of defense capabilities, the Pentagon is pushing for a “once-in-a-century” revitalization of the U.S. defense industrial base, aiming to restore the nation’s military capacity to meet contemporary challenges. This includes bolstering supply chains, partnering with nontraditional vendors, and reinvigorating U.S. manufacturing to maintain the technological edge in military capabilities.

Overall, the 2026 NDS signals a significant shift in U.S. defense priorities, with a focus on defending American territory and interests while urging allies to step up their contributions to global security. As the U.S. reorients its military strategy, the global security landscape is poised for a new era marked by shared responsibilities and strategic realism.