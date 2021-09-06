Pentagon reports on the South China Sea. US Forces Will Ignore Beijing’s New Law and Follow International Law.

The Pentagon has dismissed a new Chinese legislation requiring foreign warships entering its “territorial waters” to report to Beijing, stating that it will have no impact on US Navy activities in the South China Sea.

“The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law permits,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Martin Meiners told Stars and Stripes last Wednesday, just after Beijing announced the new law.

Foreign vessels must report ship and cargo information to China’s Maritime Safety Administration under the new law. Submersibles, nuclear vessels, ships transporting radioactive materials, ships transporting bulk oil, chemicals, liquefied gas, and other dangerous and hazardous items are all covered. Vessels that pose a threat to the safety of the country’s marine trade should also follow the guidelines.

The US, on the other hand, considers it a “severe threat” to freedom of passage and trade. According to Pentagon spokesperson John Supple, the US has always argued that under international law, one nation’s law “must not encroach” on the rights of other states.

Supple was quoted by the news outlet as saying, “Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims, including in the South China Sea, pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded lawful commerce, and the rights and interests of the South China Sea and other littoral nations.”

Beijing claims sovereignty over a large portion of the South China Sea, including the Taiwan Strait and many island chains. However, neighboring countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia reject these assertions.

Despite China’s claim to resources within the “nine-dash line,” the US Navy conducts freedom-of-navigation operations in the region on a regular basis.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd just traveled through the Taiwan Strait for the eighth time this year, marking the Navy’s eighth journey through the waterway. This enraged China, which described it as the greatest threat to peace and stability in the 160-kilometer-wide Taiwan Strait, as well as a source of security problems.

The new Chinese law had also caused worry in Taiwan.

Su Tzu-yun, director of the Institute of National Defense and Strategic Research’s Division of Defense Strategy and Resources, told the Taipei Times that the new rule will provide Beijing “an pretext to respond to freedom of navigation exercises carried out by other nations.”