Pentagon Papers Reveal a ‘Deeply Flawed’ US Air War, according to a new report.

According to the New York Times, newly released Pentagon documents demonstrate that US air wars in the Middle East were marred by “seriously faulty intelligence” and resulted in thousands of civilian casualties, including many children.

It claims that a cache of classified documents with over 1,300 accounts of civilian casualties undermines the government’s narrative of a precision-bombed war.

It said that promises of transparency and accountability had consistently been broken.

The paper noted in the first of a two-part story that “not a single record released involves a finding of misconduct or disciplinary action.”

While most of the examples highlighted by the Times had already been publicized, the Times claims that its investigation revealed that the number of civilian deaths had been “dramatically undercounted” by at least several hundred.

The bombing of three Islamic State staging camps in northern Syria by US special operations on July 19, 2016, was one of the three examples mentioned. According to initial accounts, 85 fighters were slain. Instead, 120 farmers and other locals were killed.

Another incident occurred in Ramadi, Iraq, in November 2015, when a man was seen hauling “an unknown heavy object” into an Islamic State position. According to a review, the “item” was a youngster who died during the strike.

According to the research, poor or insufficient security footage frequently contributed to deadly targeting errors.

The US recently had to withdraw its allegation that a vehicle destroyed by a drone on a Kabul street in August contained bombs. The strike claimed the lives of ten members of a family, including children.

According to the research, many civilian survivors of US bombings were left with infirmities that need costly treatment, yet only a few dozen condolence payments were made.

When asked for response, US Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban told the New York Times that “even with the best technology in the world, mistakes do happen, whether due to inadequate information or misinterpretation of the available intelligence.” And we make an effort to learn from our mistakes.

“We try hard to keep such harm at bay. Each credible instance is investigated. And we mourn each innocent life lost.” As popular support for the apparently interminable ground wars eroded, the US air campaign in the Middle East surged significantly in the last years of former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Obama described the new strategy, which included the use of unmanned planes directed from afar, as "the most precise air campaign in history."