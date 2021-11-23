Peng Shuai’s future in China is in jeopardy unless she can clear her name of allegations.

Although it has been exactly three weeks since Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai made explosive rape allegations against a former high-ranking government official, concerned observers have been denied answers about whether she or the accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli will receive a fair hearing due to China’s ongoing information blackout.

While failing to address the problem with its own citizenry, Beijing appears to be constructing an acceptable external narrative that Peng is expected to follow in order to save her career—and legacy.

After accusing Zhang of sexual assault in a tweet on Chinese social media portal Weibo, Peng, a former world doubles No. 1, went missing for more than two weeks. Her account was cleansed and all associated search results were censored half an hour after the post was deleted.

Since current and former tennis professionals, led by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), raised concerns about her well-being and the lack of transparency surrounding the Chinese government’s handling of her allegations, the country’s most high-profile #MeToo case to date, she has made only one public appearance.

Peng’s participation at a child tennis event photo op, however, did little to allay fears about her physical and psychological safety, fears shared by her Chinese followers, who are seeing their linked comments deleted and their accounts temporarily suspended for violating specific restrictions.

Journalists from Chinese state media sites shared apparently new photos and videos of Peng on Twitter, but none of them made it to Weibo or other Chinese social media platforms, where the matter remains hushed.

WTA Chair Steve Simon said he was delighted to see recordings of Peng, but advised she be allowed to speak for herself to alleviate suspicions of political influence. Simon has signaled a desire to cut loose economic interests in China if Peng’s situation isn’t satisfactorily addressed with a comprehensive investigation.

"While seeing her is encouraging, it is uncertain whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions without coercion or external interference," Simon wrote. "This video is insufficient on its own. As I indicated at the outset, I am concerned about Peng Shuai's health and safety, as well as the fact that the claim of sexual assault is being investigated.