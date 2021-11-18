Peng Shuai’s email, according to the WTA chief, ‘just raises’ his safety concerns.

Peng, who has not been heard from since saying two weeks ago that a top Chinese official had sexually abused her, said in a statement that he had a “hard time believing” the email was written by her.

Former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion Peng claimed earlier this month on the Twitter-like Weibo that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-again, off-again relationship.

The statements were swiftly taken down from social media, and she hasn’t been seen since, raising fears for her safety.

However, state-run CGTN posted a screenshot of an email written by Peng to Simon and other WTA executives on Twitter.

Peng allegedly states in the email that her previous charges of sexual assault were “false” and that she is “sleeping at home and everything is good.”

However, suspicions were rapidly raised regarding the wording used in the supposed email from Peng, which had a cursor visible in the screenshot provided by CGTN, according to Twitter users.

Simon admitted that he had trouble believing it was real.

“Today’s revelation by Chinese official media concerning Peng Shuai simply adds to my worry regarding her safety and whereabouts,” Simon said in a statement.

He continued, “I have a hard time believing Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or thinks what is being attributed to her.”

He claimed he had tried a variety of methods to contact her but had been unsuccessful.

“Independent and verifiable verification that she is secure,” he demanded.

“In describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former high official in the Chinese government, Peng Shuai exhibited amazing courage,” Simon remarked.

“Any source of compulsion or intimidation must be removed from Peng Shuai’s ability to talk freely. Her claim of sexual assault must be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated without censorship.

“Women’s voices must be heard and appreciated, rather than silenced or dictated to.”

China has remained mute despite mounting worry for the tennis star, whose allegations marked the first time the #MeToo movement has reached the ruling Communist Party’s highest levels.

China has remained mute despite mounting worry for the tennis star, whose allegations marked the first time the #MeToo movement has reached the ruling Communist Party's highest levels.

However, Beijing has previously been accused of employing forced confessions or interviews on official media, leading to CGTN's license being revoked by British regulators.