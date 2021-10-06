PEN America Honors Imprisoned Iranian Writers At 2021 Gala.

Non-profit organization dedicated to freedom of expression At its annual dinner on Tuesday, PEN America honored three imprisoned Iranian writers, including actors Jodie Foster and Awkwafina.

The literature and human rights organization awarded Baktash Abtin, Keyvan Bajan and Reza Khandan Mahabadi the 2021 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award.

They “are three celebrated writers who have been imprisoned by the Iranian authorities for their writing, their defense of free expression, and their peaceful opposition to state censorship,” PEN America said.

The trio is serving a combined 15 and a half years in prison for their involvement with the Iranian Writers Association (IWA), an anti-censorship group.

PEN paid tribute to them at a star-studded gala in the dramatic setting of New York’s American Museum of Natural History among dinosaur skeletons and beneath a huge replica of a blue whale, after last year’s event was held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PEN CEO Suzanne Nossel said, “We present the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award on writers whose courage inspires us to renew our common resolve to protect free societies.”

Playwright Lynn Nottage read a letter from the three dissidents, who wrote that they think of the many people persecuted in Iran and around the world.

They answered, “Your award belongs to all of them.”

Since September last year, Abtin, a poet and screenwriter, Bajan, a novelist and journalist, and Mahabadi, an author and literary critic, have been held in Tehran’s notorious Evin jail.

According to PEN, Abtin and Mahabadi developed coronavirus there and did not receive sufficient hospital treatment for other problems.

According to PEN America, the three men were imprisoned “on false national security and propaganda charges related to their involvement with the Iranian Writers Association.”

A letter addressed to ultra-conservative Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi asking for their release has been signed by nearly 370 artists and intellectuals, including Canadian author Margaret Atwood, Nobel Prize-winning writers JM Coetzee of South Africa and Turkey’s Orhan Pamuk, as well as US actors Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin.

Awkwafina, the star of “The Farewell,” hosted the event, with Foster and Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka assisting in the presentation of the awards.

The hundreds of guests who attended the gala, which is typically the highlight of New York’s literary calendar, were required to show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test.

The event is the latest New York cultural highlight to return following the pandemic after last month’s Met Gala.