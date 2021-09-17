Pelosi believes that a UK-US trade agreement is possible, but that peace in Ireland is a higher priority.

According to Nancy Pelosi, the United Kingdom and the United States would “probably end up” signing a bilateral trade deal, but agreement will be “very unlikely” if the provisions of the Ireland peace deal are broken.

On a visit to London, the House of Representatives speaker remarked, “This is not said as a threat, it’s a prediction, if the Good Friday accords are destroyed, we’re very unlikely to have a UK-US bilateral.”

Following its exit from the European Union, Britain is pursuing a trade agreement with the United States.

However, it is still in talks with Brussels and Dublin over how to best implement complicated post-Brexit trade laws for Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Protocol strives to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, which was a fundamental component of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of conflict over British rule.

However, pro-British unionists argue that the agreement to require checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea from mainland Britain creates a de facto border and jeopardizes Northern Ireland’s membership in the UK.

Pelosi applauded the decision by London and Brussels earlier this month to extend a grace period on implementing some inspections indefinitely.

She told the Chatham House international affairs think tank, “I’m really delighted that extra time has been allowed for the negotiations… because there needs to be an agreement.”

Any trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States must be approved by the House of Representatives, which is led by Pelosi, a Democrat whose boss, US President Joe Biden, is of Irish origin.

She emphasized that the Good Friday Agreement, negotiated by US President Bill Clinton, is “very, extremely, extremely, extremely regarded in the United States Congress.”

“We’ll probably end up there,” she said of a trade agreement, “but we have to go via the EU, and we have to recognize the value of the Good Friday accords.”

During a meeting at Downing Street on Thursday, Pelosi claimed she discussed the issue with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“He gave me some books to read. He might be traveling to the United States… soon, so I told him I’d read what he provided me and ask him some questions about it when we met.”

Despite the squabbles over Ireland and disputes over the Afghanistan drawdown, Pelosi emphasized the solid links that exist between the United Kingdom and the United States.

“No one has the particular relationship that the United Kingdom and the United States have,” she remarked.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.