Pele’s 81st birthday is being commemorated with tributes.

Pele, who turned 81 on Saturday, appeared to be in good health despite spending a month in the hospital following the detection of a tumor in September.

“It’ll be my birthday soon! They’ve already started making the cake “On Friday, the Brazilian football great posted a selfie on social media of himself smiling and eating a cake frosted in the shape of a soccer pitch with a giant football in the middle.

The tributes started pouring in on Saturday morning.

Santos wished him “a long life” and “a good birthday” after he played there from 1956 to 1974.

The team has also arranged a celebration for their game against America on Saturday, with a special shirt with a patch honoring Brazil’s soccer king and a song scheduled for the 10th minute. Pele has always worn the number ten.

Pele, the only player to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970), is having chemotherapy after being brought to the hospital on August 31 for routine testing that revealed a “suspicious” growth in his intestines.

He had surgery four days later and spent roughly 10 days in an intensive care unit, returning briefly a few days later due to breathing problems, before being released on September 30.

The tumor biopsy results were never made public, but physicians claimed Pele would need “chemotherapy.”

Pele’s poor health has caused concern among his admirers, and he has been hospitalized to the hospital multiple times for various health issues.