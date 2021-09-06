Pele, the Brazilian legend, has been hospitalized for six days, according to reports.

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer, has been admitted to a hospital in Sao Paolo for six days owing to health issues discovered during normal checkups, according to local media.

The 80-year-old has been held in the Albert Einstein hospital since August 31, according to the G1 news site.

On the same day, the three-time world champion tweeted that he was “in good health” and denied claims that he had passed out.

He said in his August 31 post, “I went to the hospital for standard examinations that I had not been able to complete before due of the pandemic,” without noting that he had remained in hospital.

Several Brazilian news outlets stated that during these checks, “health concerns” were detected, prompting the hospital to retain him.

“We will publish a statement as soon as the doctors have done all of the examinations,” a member of Pele’s entourage told AFP.

The Albert Einstein Medical Center said it has “no knowledge” about Pele’s health or hospitalization reports.

Pele’s real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, and he’s been in poor health in recent years, spending time in hospitals, most recently in April 2019 in Paris, for a serious urinary tract infection.

He had a kidney stone removed in Brazil.

He was hospitalized and put on dialysis at the end of 2014 after contracting a major urinary tract infection.

He also has hip difficulties, and at his most recent public appearances, he needed to use a walker to get around.

Pele reassured his supporters about his mental health in February 2020, after his son Edinho said he was “reclusive” and suffering “from a certain type of despair.”

Pele is widely regarded as the best footballer of all time, having won three World Cups in his career (1958, 1962, and 1970).