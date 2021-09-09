Pele states that he is recovering well from surgery.

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer, revealed on Wednesday that he is recovering well from surgery for a suspected colon tumor.

Pele, 80, wrote in a social media statement, “I am healing well.” In Sao Paulo, the procedure was performed on Saturday.

The former footballer was recovering in a critical care unit at the hospital where he was being treated on Monday, according to the hospital. The hospital did not say whether he was still in the facility in a Wednesday update.

According to the Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele has been receiving treatment since August 31, the tumor was discovered during normal examinations.

Pele’s real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, and he’s been in poor health in recent years, spending time in hospitals, most recently in April 2019 in Paris, for a serious urinary tract infection.

Pele is widely regarded as the best footballer of all time, having won three World Cups in his career (1958, 1962, and 1970).

With brilliant goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, he exploded onto the global stage at the age of 17 when Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.

Pele showed a tantalizing preview of his ability four years later with an electrifying individual goal against Mexico in Brazil’s 2-0 win.

Pele went on to play with the New York Cosmos after quitting from international football, and ended his career with almost 1,000 goals.